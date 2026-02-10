News by Sharelle B. McNair New Report Reveals Under 14% Of ICE Detainees Under Trump’s Reign Held Violent Criminal Records In cities across the U.S., ICE has been under scrutiny for their arresting practices and what criminal charges prompt them.







Questions of “What is really the point?” have started to fly as a report revealed that less than 14% of immigrants detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents did not have violent criminal records, CBS News reports.

An internal document from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) became external, highlighting that out of roughly 400,000 immigrants arrested by ICE under President Donald Trump’s second reign, under 14% had convictions or even charges for violent criminal offenses. The new information undermines the Trump Administration’s continuous celebrations of cracking down on illegal immigration, which Trump and others regularly label as the “worst of the worst,” putting the spotlight on capturing dangerous and violent criminals living illegally in the U.S.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

ICE has had a dramatic uptick in arrests since the president returned to office. Close to 60% over the past year held violent criminal charges or convictions, but within that same population, a majority did not. Trump and administration aides often highlight the goal of targeting murderers, rapists, and “gangsters,” but the new data indicate that under 2% of those detained by ICE held homicide or sexual assault charges or convictions.

An additional 2% of arrests were accused of being gang members.

In fact, close to 40% of all detainees captured by ICE during Trump’s first year back did not have criminal records at all, with some being accused of civil immigration offenses like living stateside illegally or overstaying their welcome. The numbers support a December 2025 report revealing that out of approximately 20,000 people arrested by ICE officers between Jan. 20 and Oct. 15, over a third of them lacked criminal records.

In cities across the U.S., ICE has been under scrutiny for its arresting practices and what criminal charges prompted them. According to News 4 San Antonio, agents traumatized the family of Gonzalo Mejia Ortega after they charged into his home looking for him over accusations of evading a traffic stop. “The guy locked himself in his room, but they went after him there, too,” a woman who lives at the home said.

Homeland Security officials claim Ortega had three prior arrests for domestic assault; however, the warrant was for illegal re-entry. A previous investigation pinpointed a 2011 case of illegal re-entry but failed to find any record of domestic assault arrests.

The disparities and backlash seem to be trickling down to American voters. A poll found support for Trump’s deportation efforts fell to 46%, down from 59% at the beginning of his second term. A little over 60% of survey participants accuse the agents of being “too tough.”

RELATED CONTENT: Kirk Franklin Urges Church Leaders To Speak Out Against ICE Raids