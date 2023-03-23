Undercover Colorado Cop Used By FBI To Infiltrate and Spy on Racial Justice Groups

The FBI is still up to its old tricks.

In a new expose by The Intercept, the blanket was pulled back on an undercover cop in Colorado Springs, Colorado, hired to infiltrate and spy on racial justice groups during the summer of 2020. Her name was “Chelsie,” and she rocked pink hair. She walked around the city, volunteering in places like the Chinook Center. Although she was undercover, many people, like the center’s co-founder, Samantha Christiansen, claim she was pretty noticeable because of how she dressed.

While she told her fellow volunteers that she was a sex worker, she’s been identified as April Rogers, a detective at the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Rogers was an offset hire during the FBI’s summer of 2020 investigation in Denver. It all started when an FBI informant, Mickey Windecker, became a leader in the racial justice movement, encouraging peaceful activists to become violent. Once Rogers became a trusted volunteer amongst her “peers,” she attempted to set up at least two men for gun charges.

After The Intercept obtained search warrants and body cam audio, it was revealed that the FBI was infiltrating via a program called Social Media Exploitation, which uses federal agents to monitor racial justice activists nationwide. Close to a dozen activists were targeted in the federal probe.

Similar circumstances occurred in Chicago when a Twitter account named “Chicago Against Cop City” was created, sharing information about a campaign brewing hundreds of miles away. The campaign was planned to raise awareness about an urban forest being turned into a police training center in Georgia that activists named “Cop City.” According to the Grist, weeks later, the FBI identified the activists as “Anarchist Violent Extremists” and “Environmental Violent Extremists” who are “opposed to removal of trees and park land.”

As for April Rogers, she refuses to talk about her undercover work. When called as a witness in a state court hearing, she testified that the Justice Department told her not to answer any questions about the FBI investigation.