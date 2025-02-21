Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Ma$e And Cam’ron Extend Their ‘It Is What It Is’ Partnership With Underdog Co-host Treasure Wilson said, 'Underdog has helped 'It Is What It Is' grow into a platform to talk sports and entertainment in the most authentic way.'







Underdog Fantasy has announced that it has extended its partnership with hip-hop stalwarts Cam’ron and Ma$e’s sports program, “It Is What It Is.”

With the success of the duo, along with moderator, Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson, the sports gaming company decided to re-up with the team to continue their sponsorship of the popular podcast.

“We’re excited about continuing our partnership with Underdog,” said co-host Treasure Wilson in a written statement. “Underdog has helped It Is What It Is grow into a platform to talk sports and entertainment in the most authentic way. Cam and Ma$e are not only mentor figures but also became like big brothers to me, so I’m happy we get to continue doing what we love…with the support of Underdog!”

Underdog continues to partner with prominent podcasters like Gil’s Arena (headed by former NBA player, Gilbert Arenas), who just re-signed with the sports gaming platform after becoming the largest digital basketball show in the country and the fifth-largest daily sports show across all platforms. The platform garners more than 500 million views on YouTube, tens of millions of audio downloads, and billions of impressions on social media.

The success of “It Is What It Is” allows sports fans to have another avenue with Underdog to hear dialogue from a unique point of view.

“The show has quickly become iconic,” said Liz Marro, Chief Marketing Officer at Underdog. “At Underdog, we focus on connecting with fans in a genuine way and giving them honest, unique discussions about sports. We’re excited to partner with Ma$e and Cam’ron to do just that, as It Is What It Is continues to shine.”

Cam’ron spoke about how the show began before Underdog got involved when he was the featured speaker at BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s Disruptor Summit in Atlanta last year.

“All the sports shows to me were pretty much the same, and you had different personalities on shows, but the formats were pretty much the same. So what I did was I said I’m going to invest $250,000 into this project. I didn’t even have to spend 250,000, but that was the number that I said I’m gonna max out on. If it works, it works. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

By the success of the show, it worked.

RELATED CONTENT: Cam’ron Explains How ‘It Is What It Is’ Podcast Came To Fruition