It looks like A$AP Rocky has some competition!

According to TMZ, a potential suitor of one of the world’s wealthiest singers showed up at her property intending to propose. Law enforcement sources told the media outlet that a man approached the home of Rihanna on Thursday and was stopped by security as they summoned police officers to intercept the young admirer.

The man, who told security that he came from South Carolina, had traveled to the California home of the Fenty owner to ask her to marry him. Knowing that he wasn’t her current boyfriend and that he might cause a threat to the singer, security called police officers, who came to the scene to take the man away from the property. There was no mention of Rihanna being at home when this took place.