United Airlines May Ban Travelers From Its Planes If They Refuse To Use Headphones During Flight The new rule of an outright ban is a first for any airline.







The next time you fly with United Airlines, don’t forget to pack your headphones.

The airliner has warned that it may begin booting travelers off flights permanently if they refuse to use their headphones for entertainment. Now, it has instituted an official policy against travelers who opt to play sounds loudly from their device speakers.

CBS News reported that the new policy, deemed a “contract of carriage,” was updated Feb. 27. The new clause dictates that flyers could face a permanent ban from United Airlines if they refuse to comply with the headphones-only rule. The clause explicitly stated United’s willingness to “refuse transport, on a permanent basis,” for any flyer who “fail[s] to use headphones while listening to audio or video content.”

While other U.S. airlines like American and Delta have similar policies, this latest stipulation of a permanent ban is new for the air travel industry. However, this repercussion will mainly apply to extreme cases if customers cause significant disruption on their United flight.

Fortunately, if one forgets their headphones, the airline has made provisions to ensure a ban is not totally imminent. United, as well as other airlines, typically provide a pair of earbuds so that flyers can enjoy their entertainment without disturbing others.

In addition, flight attendants follow protocols to address these incidents before they escalate to a permanent ban. Initially, flight crew members will speak to the passenger who committed the noise infraction to curtail their behavior. However, as some do not always comply, airlines may have to take heightened action to ensure a safe and comfortable flight for all on board.

While some may fear how this new rule may impact their next trip, one travel expert says not to worry as long as they follow common flying etiquette.

“This is in line with how the vast majority of travelers comport themselves and would like others to comport themselves,” shared travel expert Scott Keyes. “It’s usually only a small number of folks on airplanes who are making noise by not using headphones, so this is a graceful way to handle those folks.”

While those who refuse to fly with consideration for others may get the boot, passengers who exercise this practice should remain in good standing with United Airlines.

