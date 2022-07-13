United Airlines Debuts HBCU Golf Series ‘Game Recognize Game’

United Airlines has released the official trailer for Game Recognize Game, a series that profiles the men’s and women’s golf programs at four HBCU schools.

Sports Illustrated reported that United created the four-part series with golf influencer and equity advocate Roger Steele. The four HBCU golf programs in the series are Howard University, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Tennessee State University, and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

While golf has never been a top sport for Black Americans, it’s growing in popularity. Additionally, while Tiger Woods is considered the top Black golfer, it was Black golfers Ted Rhodes, Charlie Stafford, Charles Owens, Bill Spiller, Pete Brown, Calvin Peete, and Lee Elder who paved the way while suffering discrimination and racism in the sport.

Today, HBCU golf programs are enjoying the most attention they’ve ever gotten. Last year, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry announced he would fund the return of Howard University’s golf program. Former NBA champion JR Smith, who was drafted straight out of high school, went to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and joined the men’s golf team.

Earlier this year, United Airlines and the PGA Tour joined forces to award 51 HBCU golf teams with $500,000 grants to fund travel costs to golf tournaments and recruiting efforts. Collegiate golf teams from the South and East Coast typically don’t have the funds to travel to golf tournaments on the West Coast where there is better competition.

“Removing barriers for HBCU students to have the same opportunities given to other collegiate athletes will open doors for countless young Black golfers to achieve their dreams and for HBCU golf programs to develop to their full potential,” United President Brett Hart said in a statement.

Full episodes of Game Recognize Game will air on Fridays on Skratch TV’s YouTube Channel. The episode featuring Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University will air Friday followed by Tennessee State University and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.