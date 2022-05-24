United Airlines Employee Terminated After Video Shows Him Brawling With Former NFL Player

A United Airlines employee is out of a job after finding himself on the losing end of a fight with a former NFL player at Newark Liberty International Airport last Thursday.

In a now viral clip, former Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley, who signed with the Calgary Stampeders in February, can be seen punching the unnamed, now terminated employee who seemingly taunted him and instigated the dust-up, The New York Post reported.

At EWR Newark airport; terminal C United Airlines check in pic.twitter.com/xgICZ9o2Jw — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) May 23, 2022

In an email to the New York Post, a representative stated, “United Ground Express informed us that the employee has been terminated.”

It’s unclear what started the fight but there were several clips circulating on social media.

Langley reportedly was arrested and took to social media to call out the UA worker who ultimately had to nurse his bloody face after the fracas.

how u start a fight w someone, get beat up to the point where ems gotta come do ur stitches on sight & somehow u get up saying the other person is weak lol the way ppl perceive things is funny asf — 🥈🥇 (@trllang) May 19, 2022

& @united yall aint off the hook… worst customer experience in the entirety of my life on Heaven!!!! — 🥈🥇 (@trllang) May 19, 2022

Langley continued questioning why the situation took place, even wondering why his fellow co-workers did not intervene in any way.

u can clearly see soooo many @united employees watching everything unfold while im basically begging for help. craziest part not one of them helped De-escalate the situation! it was like they wanted it to happen. like i had a target on my back — 🥈🥇 (@trllang) May 23, 2022

every angle shows me walking away from buddy, i had a whole ass flight that morning i did not want any smoke! he followed me all the way down to the kiosk just to cause me bodily harm. im honestly still shocked — 🥈🥇 (@trllang) May 23, 2022

It’s been reported that the fight is believed to have started after Langley was seen using a wheelchair to haul his luggage through the airport instead of utilizing a luggage cart.

Langley’s CFL team also released a statement regarding the incident. “The Calgary Stampeders football club is aware of the reports concerning Brendan Langley. The team is currently looking into the matter in order to learn the full details and will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.”