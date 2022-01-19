United Talent Agency Names Lindsay Wagner as Chief Diversity Officer

Leading global talent, entertainment, and sports company United Talent Agency (UTA) announced that Lindsay Wagner has been named Chief Diversity Officer, according to a released provided to BE.

In her new role, she will expand and drive innovative strategy for the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

“As UTA grows, we must continue to cultivate a more diverse, multifaceted and inclusive culture. Lindsay has a proven track record of pushing the envelope and leading with a fresh and unique perspective. I am confident that she will bring ingenuity to this new role and will be a great steward for the cause,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer.

UTA Partner & Chief People Officer Jean-Rene Zetrenne added, “I’m thrilled to welcome Lindsay to the UTA family. With her wide-ranging experience and expertise, we know that she will elevate our mission to foster an inclusive environment, which allows for our colleagues to thrive and will attract the most inspiring and dynamic people to our company.”

In the newly created position, Wagner will amplify and articulate UTA’s existing values and commitments to the creative and business community. This includes the company’s previously announced commitment of $1 million to social justice causes that accompanied a series of internal initiatives—from raising pay for entry-level positions, to unconscious bias training for all employees and promoting senior agents of color to the UTA Board and Partnership, among other actions. Additionally, she will counsel the company’s clients, and devise and implement innovative tactics that exemplify UTA’s dedication to upholding diverse perspectives and projects.

“Entertainment sits at the cross-section of culture, storytelling and influence and therefore it’s critical that we collectively continue to identify and amplify authentic representation inside and outside of the organization,” said Wagner. “I am honored to join UTA and contribute to this purpose-led team focused on building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community and industry now and for generations to come.”

Based in Los Angeles, Wagner will report jointly to Zimmer and Zetrenne.

Prior to joining UTA, Wagner served as SVP and Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, North America at the global communications consulting firm, Ketchum. At Ketchum, she developed and executed an innovative and community-centered DE&I strategy and structure, which included auditing the firm’s existing programs to positively impact recruitment, retention, and engagement of diverse talent; amplified and led the partnership with the HBCU Week Foundation and she worked across the wider Omnicom network to help establish the first-ever global town hall for Black employees which lead to the creation of the Black Together Employee Resource Group in support of Black employees, among other initiatives. Before that, she worked as an Account Manager for nearly eight years at Brandware Public Relations.

Wagner continues to serve as a jury member for The ADCOLOR Awards, which celebrates and promotes professionals of color in creative industries; a strategic advisor for Kindred Space LA, one of the few Black-owned birthing centers in the nation which supports Black maternal health and addresses the Black maternal health crisis; an advisor for SOVERN, a feminist-centered platform and community center focused on the healing and support of Black and Indigenous women and gender non-binary people; and as an advisory board member for The Lantern Network, which is committed to lighting the path for Black youth to unleash their talent and fulfill their purpose. Additionally, she is a member of Justice League NYC & CA, a taskforce for The Gathering For Justice, which organizes large scale direct action dedicated to ending racial inequality in the criminal justice system, and has served as Executive Director of the New York City chapter of ColorComm, the nation’s leading women’s platform addressing diversity and inclusion across the communications and media industries. As part of the Justice League NYC team, she shared in the honor of receiving the distinguished Chairman’s Award from the NAACP Image Awards. She also earned the Pat Tobin Award from the Black Public Relations Society of Los Angeles.