Universal Music Group Launches Scholarship Program At HBCU Medical Schools To Foster Opportunities For Black Practitioners

On September 14, Universal Music Group (UMG) launched an HBCU scholarship program for aspiring doctors through a new initiative called Task Force for Meaningful Change (TFMC).

Focusing on forming new opportunities that will widen the scope of Black practitioners, the program is slated to work with the Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C, Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Meharry Medical College in Nashville, and Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in California.

According to Black Engineer, prolific national public health experts from numerous fields, including Dr. Roger A. Mitchell Jr. and Dr. Camara Jones, sit on TFMC’s Public Health Advisory Board. They work together to target what they call a “Super Priority.” With the guidance of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, the board and TFMC identify how the issue impacts Black and underprivileged communities.

The SVP of UMG and Executive Director of TFMC, Dr. Menna Demessie, said their efforts are geared towards fighting racist practices in public health and making a positive change.

“Our efforts to direct our philanthropic efforts in a way that combats racial disparities in public health is directly informed by the insights of experts like Dr. Mitchell and Dr. Jones,” Demessie said. “Our TFMC members really understand our mission, and they understand the power of music – as well as our collective ability – to leverage our position as industry leaders to make positive social change.”

The scholarships will help lower the financial burden of over 50 students at each school, where some have already identified the type of student that qualifies.

Morehouse College will provide the funds to students who need financial assistance to help serve marginalized urban and rural communities, guaranteeing health equity for those who need it most.

The Meharry School of Medicine will reward students who excel academically, thrive in leadership service and are dedicated to servicing underserved and fulfilled populations.

