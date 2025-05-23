HBCU by Kandiss Edwards University Of Alabama Ends Summer Course After Losing Federal Funds The University of Alabama is no longer offering its summer STEM course centered around helping Black women excel in the field.







A $3.5 million computer science program at the University of Alabama was canceled ahead of its June 2025 start date.

The program was designed to support Black women interested in STEM. The goal is to increase representation and provide resources for Black women pursuing careers in technology. Despite efforts to expand eligibility and address diversity gaps, AL reported that the university announced the program’s termination, citing unforeseen circumstances.

This decision has sparked criticism and concern among advocates for diversity in STEM fields. Many see the cancellation as a setback in the effort to create inclusive educational opportunities.

Dr. Christina Seidl, a University of Alabama Huntsville professor, told WAFF that the termination letter she received canceling UAH’s $200,000 grant revealed that engaging Black women in STEM was no longer a priority for the National Science Foundation.

“Your program no longer aligns with the priorities of the National Science Foundation,” the letter stated.

Jeff Gray, the program’s primary investigator, says arrangements for the summer course were well underway. Student lodging and food accommodations are in place.

“I already had the dorms reserved and the meal plan set up, and we even were starting applications,” Gray said to AL.com. “Some of us have spent 300 or so hours on the project.”

Gray attempted to pivot as the federal government continues to slash funding grants for higher education. Instead of centering Black women, the school opened the program to other demographics.

“We knew if we wanted to keep it alive at least for the next year, we’d have to pivot,” Gray said. “So, we expanded it to all genders, all races. And then the week after we did that, we got terminated.”

Funded by the National Science Foundation, the program provided a year-long preparatory experience for the AP Computer Science Principles exam. This includes summer workshops, academic year study sessions, and mentorship from Black female college students. Participants received a stipend of up to $2,000 with all costs covered. The program boasted a 72% AP exam pass rate, which is significantly higher than the national average.

Gray, a UA computer science professor, emphasized the program’s focus on equity, stating, “We believe that a girl at Francis Marion High School in the Black Belt of Alabama had every right to have access to a course as a white male at Mountain Brook High School.”

The University of Alabama is not the only institution that has lost critical funding. To date, Alabama universities have lost $17.6 million in federal grant funding.

