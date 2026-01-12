Education by Jeroslyn JoVonn University Of Cincinnati Launches New Grant Providing Free Tuition To Students In Families Making Under $75K The University of Cincinnati has a new grant program that makes tuition free for students in families making under $75,000.







The University of Cincinnati has launched a new grant program to make college more affordable for students from households earning under $75,000.

On Jan. 7, the University of Cincinnati announced the Bearcat Affordability Grant, which will cover remaining tuition costs for Ohio Pell Grant-eligible students. Starting in fall 2026, students from families earning under $75,000 annually can access the grant, creating a path to tuition-free college.

“This grant program will be transformational for students, families and for this region,” said Jack Miner, vice provost for enrollment management. “Despite their dreams and years of hard work, college is just out of reach for so many students and families. This grant will make dreams a reality for literally thousands of students.”

The Bearcat Affordability Grant is available to first-year students starting in fall 2026 across all three UC campuses. It covers any remaining tuition costs after Pell Grants and Ohio College Opportunity Grants are applied.

The university views the grant program as a way to expand opportunities for students while supporting workforce development in southwestern Ohio.

“The Bearcat Affordability Grant strengthens families and communities across Ohio, from our largest cities to our rural regions,” says UC President Neville Pinto. “By removing financial barriers and expanding access to a UC education, we are preparing many more students to enter high-demand fields and contribute to a workforce that keeps our state competitive. This is an investment not only in individual students, but in Ohio’s long-term prosperity and the employers who depend on a strong, steady talent pipeline.”

The announcement comes as UC reports a surge in applications, receiving over 35,000 for fall 2026, nearly a 15% increase from last year. Miner noted that the Bearcat Affordability Grant, alongside UC’s CPS Strong initiative, which supports readiness, access, and success for Cincinnati Public Schools graduates, will help students pursue career-focused education. In addition to the grant, the Marian Spencer Scholarship for CPS students covers tuition, books, room and board, and a study abroad service trip.

RELATED CONTENT: Emmett Till Center Buys Barn Where Lynching Took Place For $1.5 Million