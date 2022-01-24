University of Kansas Diversity Leader Resigns After Plagiarizing a Campus-Wide Message On MLK Day

A University of Kansas diversity head has resigned after admitting that he extensively plagiarized a campus-wide message he sent out on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

D.A. Graham served as the interim vice provost of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. His resignation was accepted Wednesday, Jan. 19, and is effective immediately, Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer confirmed in an announcement.

“I appreciate D.A.’s acceptance of responsibility for this act, as well as his recognition of the serious mistake he made,” Bichelmeyer said in a message to the university community. “Plagiarism is never acceptable behavior–for students, faculty, staff, or administrators.”

Graham told the Lawrence Journal-World that he didn’t intentionally plagiarize the “2022 MLK Jr. Day of Reflection” content he circulated to all KU faculty, staff and students.

“It was an oversight on my part,” Graham said after being asked about the origins of the email. “I was trying to hurry up and get the message together.”