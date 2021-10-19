UniWorld Group Introduces Name, Image, Likeness Program Helping Black Student-Athletes Secure the Bag

UniWorld Group (UWG), the nation’s longest-standing multicultural advertising and marketing agency, has announced the launch of a NIL (name, image, likeness) program that will benefit Black collegiate student-athletes.

The program is titled The NILE (name, image, likeness, empowerment), which is a new sports business consulting unit that will partner with major brands to maximize the equity and empowerment impact of their investment in the students who will participate in the program.

“For Black college athletes like Chase Griffin this moment represents a generational empowerment opportunity that will jump start the engine of economic mobility for their families,” said Monique Nelson, Chair & CEO, UWG in a written statement. “Through UWG’s The NILE practice we can empower Black student-athletes to pursue and properly manage NIL opportunities.”

The unit will make sure the focus for the brands will include all facets of NIL that will include equal and fair ad investment allocation, pricing, the creation of relevant content, and distribution. They will also make sure to develop strong programs that will provide mentorship and other industry support for Black college student-athletes in the creation and growth of their platforms through name, image, likeness activities.

UWG will carry out the mission of The NILE with a strategic partner in Student Athlete NIL (SANIL). This group will be the agency of record that will be dedicated to working with the major brands and student-athletes in the new landscape of NIL. Chase Griffin, who is a quarterback at UCLA and also a student leader, will have the role of Student Athlete Executive in Residence where he will serve as an adviser

and provide his intellect and authentic insights on the student-athlete experience.

UniWorld Group and Student Athlete NIL plan to work in conjunction with each other to bring the many opportunities that may present themselves through new properties, events, and initiatives.

These are the things that will permit college student-athletes to partner with those brands that can help them leverage whatever influences the student-athletes may possess to help build a better future for everyone they touch.

“Investing in NIL of college athletes represents a great return on investment opportunity for brands. We are proven value creators,” said Chase Griffin. “College athletes can partner with brands to combine the drive, discipline, and focus that got us to this point and create a new, equitable, and purpose-driven

future.”