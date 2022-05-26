Unlock The Full Power Of Microsoft Office With This Mac Bundle

With a worldwide paradigm shift in ideas for the workplace and the classroom, now, more than ever, professionals and students have turned their respective dwellings into workspaces. The work-from-home and schooling-from-home trends continue to rise in popularity as more people are adopting remote life full-time.

With The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Home & Business for Mac 2021, you’ll have all the tools equipped on your work or school computer. For a limited time, you can purchase this product for $69.99 during our Memorial Day Sale. That’s a savings of 94% from its MSRP ($1,549).

The cornerstone of this bundle is MS Office Home & Business for Mac 2021. On its own, it costs $349. Just as you’d find on your office’s computer or in the computer lab at school, the software suite includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. Software keys and a download link will be sent to you instantly upon your purchase. Should you run into any issues installing the software, free customer support is offered.

To get the most out of Microsoft Office, take advantage of the six training courses included in this bundle. Individually, each costs $200.

The Microsoft Excel: Data Analysis with Pivot Tables training course is essential for anyone who uses Excel for data. It’s packed with 85 lessons spanning five hours. Users will learn how to cover raw data structure, table layouts, and styles. Instruction is given on how to explore design and formatting options. Hands-on training in analyzing data from a number of real-world case studies including San Diego burrito ratings, shark attack records, MLB team statistics, and more are included.

The Microsoft Word 365 training course includes 83 lessons. By the end of the course, students will know to work with tables, they’ll learn the best ways to use margins and alignments, and they’ll gain a familiarity with the quick access toolbar, ribbon, and basic operations, among other helpful tips. Training courses for the other software are offered.

Microsoft Office has established itself as the leading software suite in its space. Tap into its full potential and purchase it along with these training courses today.

Prices subject to change.