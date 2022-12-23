Unlock Your Best Self With This DNA Ancestry Test Kit

If you’re looking for a unique gift idea this holiday season, there isn’t much better than a home DNA kit. More than just a novelty, DNA kits have been valuable for those looking to become more proactive about their health. It can be enlightening when attempting to navigate one’s family history, while for others, it can simply provide a glimpse into past lineages.

Whether as a gift or for yourself, the Vitagene DNA Ancestry Test Kit and health plan voucher are a great option at just $74.99. That’s a savings of 24% from its original MSRP ($99).

This price doesn’t require a coupon code, but Dec. 30 is the last day of this promotion.

Vitagene DNA offers a plethora of valuable information about your genetics and ancestry with a simple cheek swab. It presents a more innovative, effective way to stay healthy and tailor your diet to your needs.

After the cheek swab, your sample is sent to Vitagene’s labs for analysis. A return shipment box, instruction manual, and two vials come with purchase. Vitagene accepts raw DNA files from AncestryDNA, 23andMe and MyHeritage.

With your data, you can learn how your genetics influence your diet. You’ll also be able to analyze your genetics, goals, medications and health conditions. You’ll be provided a report with customized meal plans, tailored macronutrient percentages, gluten sensitivity info and more.

More than 200 people have rated Vitagene DNA 5 stars on Trustpilot.

“The product is amazing! It takes a month before you get the actual results, but in your account, it has all the health stuff that is specifically made for your genetics. Mine was pretty accurate and it helped me a lot in my life,” writes verified purchaser Jasper Abad.

If you’re looking for a thoughtful yet practical gift, there won’t be much better than this DNA test kit. Purchase it today to ensure it reaches you or the lucky recipient before the holidays.

Prices subject to change.