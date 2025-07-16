News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton UNO Social Club Debuts In Las Vegas 'We created UNO Social Clubs to reimagine what game night can be—bringing people together for real-world fun, connection, and a bit of friendly competition,' said Ray Adler, vice president and global head of games at Mattel.







Get those UNO skills ready.

Mattel had announced the launch of several UNO Social Clubs. Now, the first one is opening at Las Vegas’ Palms Casino Resort.

“We created UNO Social Clubs to reimagine what game night can be—bringing people together for real-world fun, connection, and a bit of friendly competition,” said Ray Adler, vice president and global head of games at Mattel, in a written statement. “The UNO Social Club in Las Vegas is just the beginning, and we’re excited to see how these new experiences inspire players to show up, play hard, and make unforgettable memories.”

After the announcement was made in May, Mattel held a contest where fans could enter for a chance to win the UNO Social Club getaway that the company was holding in celebration of the social club and experience. Contestants had to create a TikTok video using the new UNO Reverse Card filter and the hashtags #UNOSocialClub and #MattelContest.

The winner, who will enjoy their stay July 18 through July 20 in Vegas, will have access to the technicolor suite that is embedded in UNO’s red, yellow, blue, and green colors. The suite also has a private bowling alley and game-inspired décor.

Mattel says there will be featured decks at the UNO Social Club:

UNO Golf™: Match cards by colors and numbers, but your cards are laid out as you try to get rid of high cards and keep lower-value cards. Strategically clear columns to eliminate cards, but beware of cards that can raise your score. The player with the lowest score wins!

UNO Teams™: Players still match color, number, and symbol, but instead of every-man-for-himself, they team up in pairs of two and play together to win. Special cards and rules help teammates work together, but both players must get rid of all the cards in their hands to win.

UNO Show ’em No Mercy™: This game has a ton more cards with WAY tougher penalties and new rules that will have players stacking, swapping, and drawing more cards than ever before! There are two ways to win in this merciless version of the classic game: get rid of all cards OR knock all other players out of the game.

Mattel said pop-up UNO clubs will opening throughout the country later in the year.

