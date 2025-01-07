Unrivaled, the three-on-three women’s basketball league, has gained a new investor—tennis player Coco Gauff.

The league announced the U.S. Open champion’s investment on Jan. 6.

A champion on the court, a visionary off it. Welcome @CocoGauff to the @Unrivaledwbb family as an investor—together, we’re taking basketball to the next level! 🚀🏀 pic.twitter.com/aROAe6oDJk — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) January 6, 2025

“A champion on the court, a visionary off it,” wrote the company on X. ” Welcome @CocoGauff to the @Unrivaledwbb family as an investor—together, we’re taking basketball to the next level!”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Unrivaled as an investor,” Gauff, 20, said in a statement. “Basketball is one of my favorite sports, and the chance to support a league that’s redefining the game is exciting. I look forward to being part of this movement and continuing to help elevate women’s sports to new heights.

Founded by WNBA players Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, the league intends to provide an off-season source of income for women basketball players. Collier emphasized that these athletes’ pay should match their talent.

“The principle of our league is that it’s the top talent, and women need to be paid accordingly,” Collier told Yahoo Sports. “We need to be treated as professionals, and so that was a huge thing, is making sure that this is transformative, and something that’s new is we’re going to be paying players what they should be paid.”

The league will host six teams of five players each, with games taking place in Miami. High-profile players such as Angel Reese, Arike Ogunbowale, and Flau’jae Johnson are expect to play.

Since its inception, Unrivaled has raised significant capital from other celebrity and athlete investors. In December, it also raised $28 million in Series A funding, supported by the likes of NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo, famed South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley, and legendary Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps.

Other celebrities, such as NBA star Carmelo Anthony and Kutcher and Mila Kunis, have poured in another $7 million.

Unrivaled’s inaugural games begin Jan. 17. A one-on-one tournament is also on the mid-season schedule.

