UPDATE: Missing Teen From Ohio Found Safe In Georgia Park

The Ohio 17-year-old that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., has been found. Emma Danei Linek was in Atlanta making a connecting flight from Clevland to Boston on Sept. 6 when she disappeared.

The teen’s mother, Eleanor Linek, told Fox 8 News that she was able to speak to Linek on the phone.

“I just got the phone call,” she said. “I was able to talk to her! We’re going to see her soon.”

Linek’s mother said that she last saw her daughter several days ago at the Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland. Linek has autism and was on her way back to her therapeutic boarding school in Boston.