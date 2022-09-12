UPDATE: Missing Teen From Ohio Found Safe In Georgia Park

The Ohio 17-year-old that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., has been found. Emma Danei Linek was in Atlanta making a connecting flight from Clevland to Boston on Sept. 6 when she disappeared.
The teen’s mother, Eleanor Linek, told Fox 8 News that she was able to speak to Linek on the phone.
“I just got the phone call,” she said. “I was able to talk to her! We’re going to see her soon.”
Linek’s mother said that she last saw her daughter several days ago at the Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland. Linek has autism and was on her way back to her therapeutic boarding school in Boston.
“She was supposed to have a direct flight to Boston to go back to her therapeutic boarding school,” said Mrs. Linek. “My husband and I watched her go through security. Then we got a call from the facility where she was staying say she did not get on that plane, that she missed it.”
An agent for Delta Air Lines reportedly helped Linek catch another flight to Boston via Atlanta. She was last seen leaving the airport in Atlanta with an unnamed man. The FBI found the man and interviewed him but did not find Linek.
“The police have cleared him,” said Mrs. Linek.
The teen’s father, Mike Linek, was reunited with his daughter at the police station in Atlanta after she was found wandering in a park. A woman recognized Linek from the news and brought her to the police station.
The FBI shared an update on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.
“#UPDATE: 17 Year old Emma Linek has been located and is safe. Emma walked into a local police department late this afternoon and has been reunited w/ her father. FBI Atlanta appreciates the help of the media and public in spreading her picture and for all the information & tips.”
— FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) September 11, 2022