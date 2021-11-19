UPS Launches the First In A Series Of Partnerships For Diverse Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Knock, knock. Black business just arrived at your doorstep, and it’s all thanks to UPS.

The small business landscape in the United States has changed significantly, especially over the last decade, as diverse communities and minorities have grown in both management and executive positions, as well as in the operation of small- and medium-sized businesses.

However, despite these projections, independent businesses led by minorities still face a series of obstacles, including structural, cultural and financial disadvantages, which make them more vulnerable to their competitors. An example of this occurred during January 2021, when small and medium-sized minority-owned and operated businesses were the first to receive government assistance, within the economic relief package that Congress approved at the end of 2020 to cope with the effects of COVID-19.

In recognition and awareness of this landscape, even before the pandemic, leading companies recognize that more and more minority-owned businesses are entering the marketplace.

For companies like UPS, the customers they serve are also the businesses of the present and the future, essential parts of economic dynamism and an important source of mutual success and growth.

This winter, UPS is launching its first professional development program for minority owned businesses, starting with their new partnership with The Lonely Entrepreneur and the Black Entrepreneur Initiative.

“There are so many talented entrepreneurs in our underserved communities,” said Michael Dermer, CEO of the Lonely Entrepreneur. “But many lack access to the knowledge and tools they need to turn their passion into a successful small business. UPS is delivering on its promise to unlock this talent by putting these tools in their hands to give them the best chance to be all they can be.”

With more minority-owned businesses entering the market, this supportive program is a win not only for Black entrepreneurs, but for customers who want to buy Black.

Another Step toward Total Inclusivity and Equity for UPS

This project is an essential part of the commitment by the company, which has the mission not only to increase access to more business opportunities for these small and medium-sized companies, but to increase access to knowledge and resources that help companies thrive. This partnership with The Lonely Entrepreneur allows UPS to provide on-demand learning modules, weekly group coaching sessions, one-on- one business coaching and networking with thousands of other entrepreneurs.

To learn more, and to apply to receive one of 100 sponsored memberships to The Lonely Entrepreneur and UPS virtual community, visit https://solutions.ups.com/DCS-LE-program-ussp-page.html.

UPS knows that connected leaders have better support, skilled leaders generate more revenue, and better leaders run better businesses. Through initiatives such as this one with The Lonely Entrepreneur, connected leaders will be better supported to strengthen their business-related skills and abilities to address business challenges.