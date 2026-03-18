Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Trump Official Warns Airports May Shut Down Entirely If Funding Block On TSA Persists Acting Deputy TSA Administrator Adam Stahl appeared on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" to explain the grim possibility ahead.







A Trump official has warned that some airports may shut down entirely if Transportation Security Administration (TSA) remains unfunded.

This current risk stems from the partial government shutdown, which mainly impacted agencies under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). These agencies include TSA and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), with the latter’s funding being the point of contention for U.S. lawmakers.

As Democrats and Republicans remain at a standstill over ICE agents’ requirements, TSA agents have stood as collateral in the fight. With the shutdown headed toward its fifth week, 50,000 TSA have gone without pay, with more calling out to seek other work or leaving the profession entirely.

The record-breaking 43-day shutdown resulted in flight reductions across the U.S. TSA absences have already reach similar highs, with over a third of Atlanta-based officers calling out at the proclaimed world’s busiest airport.

There have also been hours-long waits at major airports such as Dallas and Atlanta. As airports struggle to keep operations as normal as possible, Acting Deputy TSA Administrator Adam Stahl appeared on Fox News’ Fox and Friends to explain the grim possibility ahead.

“As the weeks continue, if this continues, it’s not hyperbole to suggest that we may have to quite literally shut down airports—particularly smaller ones if callout rates go up,” said Stahl as reported by CNBC.

More TSA agents are also expected to call out, disrupting air travel even more. Some airlines, such as Delta, have even had to call ground stops over “operational purposes” amid TSA shortages and weather-related delays at its Atlanta hub. While Democrats and Republicans have issued solutions to reinstate funding, neither have agreed on how to fund the DHS.

Now, Congress is on the clock to come to a resolution before U.S. airports have no choice but to shut down operations.

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