Politics by Mary Spiller U.S. ‘Double-Tap’ Airstrike On Iranian Bridge Sparks Global Backlash Due to civilian casualties reported, critics are questioning military justification and have accused the U.S. of unlawful tactics.







A reported U.S. military strike on a bridge near Tehran has ignited widespread criticism, with legal experts and international observers raising concerns about civilian harm and potential violations of the laws of war. According to officials cited in reports, American forces under order of President Trump targeted the B1 bridge twice in what has been described as a “double tap” strike. A U.S. military source stated, according to Raw Story, the location was believed to be part of a supply route for Iranian missile and drone operations. However, Iranian authorities strongly disputed that claim.

The deputy governor of Alborz province said “there was absolutely no military activity on bridge B1,” asserting that the structure was not yet operational. Iranian officials reported that those killed and injured were civilians gathered nearby to celebrate a national holiday. The strike allegedly left eight people dead and dozens more wounded.

Criticism quickly followed from legal analysts. One former State Department attorney told the New York Times the bridge appeared to have been “targeted not to provide any military advantage but in the hopes of coercing Tehran and generating content.”

Donald Trump publicly praised the attack, sharing footage online and warning Iran to “MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE, AND THERE IS NOTHING LEFT.” In a separate post, he added, “The biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again – Much more to follow!”

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, condemned the strike, stating, “Striking civilian structures, including unfinished bridges, will not compel Iranians to surrender.” He added that such actions “convey the defeat and moral collapse of an enemy in disarray.”

Reports indicate the strike occurred during “Day of Nature,” a holiday when families gather outdoors, raising further concerns about the timing and potential civilian impact.

The bridge itself was part of a major infrastructure project intended to connect Tehran with northern regions, making it a significant civilian asset.

An Al Jazeera reporter, Tohid Asadi, on scene stated, “Infrastructurally speaking, it was one of the most important projects,one of the most time-consuming and expensive projects, in the country.”

Reaction on social media and among public figures was swift and intense. Former Human Rights Watch leader Kenneth Roth alleged the attack constituted a “double tap,” noting that a second strike may have occurred while emergency responders were aiding victims.

The US military reportedly committed a "double tap" strike in Iran. The "two strikes had hit the bridge around an hour apart, the second arriving while emergency responders were assisting the wounded," even though rescue workers are protected civilians. https://t.co/h39L3yy2gO — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) April 2, 2026

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova described the incident in a single word: “Criminal.”

Other commentators echoed outrage, with media figures and activists condemning the strike in harsh terms.

IMPEACH & ARREST THIS SICK TERRORIST FUCK ALREADY https://t.co/LxlO6hv6e0 — Secular Talk (KyleKulinskiShow@bsky.social) (@KyleKulinski) April 3, 2026

Double-tapping is, quite literally, what President Coin does in the Hunger Games. It’s how Katniss’ sister dies. https://t.co/dvVljXBBOh — Stefan Smith (@TheStefanSmith) April 3, 2026

Critics and advocates argue the incident underscores growing concerns about military escalation and adherence to international law.

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