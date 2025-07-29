Politics by Mitti Hicks Trump Administration Cracks Down On Nigerians To End Birthright Citizenship Trend Nigeria reportedly ranks among the top countries where citizens seek birthright citizenship for their children in the U.S.







The U.S. government is putting Nigerians on notice when it comes to birthright citizenship: don’t do it. The U.S. Department of State warns that using a visitor visa for the sole purpose of obtaining citizenship for a child born on American soil is considered visa fraud and will lead to automatic denial of entry or future visa ineligibility.

It’s a message that comes amid increased scrutiny of global “birth tourism” trends and tightening immigration controls in the U.S.

Birthright citizenship is a constitutional right in the U.S. under the 14th Amendment. It guarantees U.S. citizenship to anyone born on American soil, regardless of their parents’ immigration status. It has recently come under the spotlight during President Donald Trump’s second term after he signed an executive order to end birthright citizenship.

Trump insists that at least one parent must be a citizen or a legal resident for a baby also to become a citizen.

Trump Administration Announces New Visa Rules For Nigerians

As Business Insider Africa reports, Trump’s stance is significant for Nigeria. The West African nation ranks among the top countries where people seek birthright citizenship for their children in the U.S.

U.S. consular officials have strict instructions to assess an applicant’s travel intent when applying for a visa. If there is any suspicion that a Nigerian applicant is seeking to exploit the birthright citizenship provision, the person’s visa application could be rejected.

“Using your visa to travel for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States so that your child will have U.S. citizenship is not permitted,” a warning reads on X from the U.S. Mission Nigeria. “Consular officers will deny your visa application if they have reason to believe this is your intent.”

Using your visa to travel for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States so that your child will have U.S. citizenship is not permitted. Consular officers will deny your visa application if they have reason to believe this is your intent. #VisaWiseTravelSmart… pic.twitter.com/9qaPSmpJLL — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USinNigeria) July 28, 2025

The Trump administration is also cracking down on Nigerians who wish to travel to the U.S. in the non-immigrant and non-diplomat categories. There are new visa rules for Nigerians. The U.S. will issue a single-entry visa that is valid for three months, rolling back the previous five-year multiple-entry visas that Nigerians previously enjoyed. It comes after Trump signed a directive banning citizens from 12 countries, regardless of their reasons for travel. All of the countries are made up of citizens of color.

Seven are African countries.

