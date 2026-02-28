Politics by Ann Brown U.S. And Israel Launch Major Strikes On Iran Iran responded within hours, launching retaliatory missile and drone strikes toward Israel and U.S. military bases across the Gulf.







The United States and Israel have launched sweeping military strikes across Iran, with President Donald Trump confirming that major combat operations are underway and openly urging Iranians to overthrow their government, AP News reports.

Speaking in a video address, Trump declared that the Iranian people should seize control of their future, calling this moment a rare opportunity for generational change. The strikes, which took place on Feb. 28, reportedly targeted military installations, strategic sites in Tehran, and areas near the offices of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iranian state media said attacks were carried out nationwide, and smoke was seen rising above the capital.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the operation as a coordinated campaign with the U.S. designed to weaken Iran’s ruling leadership.

Iran responded within hours, launching retaliatory missile and drone strikes toward Israel and U.S. military bases across the Gulf, BBC reports. Explosions were reported in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. In Bahrain, where the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet operates, video footage captured the moment a missile struck, sending debris into the air as civilians fled.

Regional governments said they were intercepting missiles but warned of broader consequences. Concerns are especially high over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil route.

In the aftermath of the U.S. and Israel’s strikes on Iran, members of Congress responded along sharp party lines.

Republican allies quickly voiced support. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he was “confident this operation will be successful and the liberation of the long suffering people of Iran is at hand.” He added, “This operation has been well-planned. It will be violent, extensive and I believe, at the end of the day, successful,” Spectrum News reports.

Democrats have called for caution and oversight. Rep. Jared Moskowitz formally requested briefings, saying, “This is a serious moment that demands full transparency and congressional oversight.” Sen. Andy Kim warned that Trump had “once again started a cycle of violence that has already escalated and could spiral out of control. This is unacceptable.”

@rokhannausa Trump just launched an illegal war on Iran. Congress must vote on Thomas Massie and my War Powers Act on Monday. #breakingnews ♬ original sound – Ro Khanna

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries signaled potential legislative pushback, saying supporters of the Iran War Powers Resolution plan to compel a vote “as soon as Congress reconvenes next week.”

Inside Iran, the public mood appears deeply divided. Social media videos show panic in parts of Tehran as residents run from blast sites. According to the BBC, some Iranians expressed cautious relief at the prospect of political change. Others fear that airstrikes alone may not topple the regime and could instead lead to harsher internal repression.

President Donald J. Trump on the United States military combat operations in Iran: pic.twitter.com/LimJmpLkgZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2026

The escalation follows mounting pressure from Washington over Iran’s nuclear program. Trump recently criticized Tehran’s negotiating stance, signaling frustration ahead of the strikes.

As missile exchanges continue across the region, world leaders are bracing for further fallout.

RELATED CONTENT: After Trump’s Iran Strike, Black Twitter Reminds Nation: Obama Had A Deal