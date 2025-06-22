Politics by Daniel Johnson After Trump’s Iran Strike, Black Twitter Reminds Nation: Obama Had A Deal Black Twitter criticized Trump's exit of Obama's Iran deal in 2017.







As the BBC reports, following an unprecedented military strike on a suspected nuclear weapons site, President Donald Trump urged Iran to pursue peace, warning in a public address that further conflict could escalate if an agreement was not reached. Black politicians and Black Twitter immediately went to social media.

“This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” Trump said, also noting that the United States would go after other targets in the country with “speed” and “precision.”

Trump continued, “Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier.”

However, according to The New York Times, Trump’s assessment that Iran’s nuclear facilities were “completely and totally obliterated” appear to be yet another case of him jumping the gun and claiming a clear cut victory in a case where there has not yet been a clear determination made.

Remember President Obama striking a deal with Iran to monitor their nuclear weapons program?



The one that Trump dismantled in his first term? pic.twitter.com/p2w3aezsAY — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 22, 2025

When Trump said, Iran is ‘very close’ to building a nuclear bomb—it was a self-own.



We wouldn’t be here if Trump hadn’t backed out of the Obama Iran nuclear deal. pic.twitter.com/FsyzmX35kp — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) June 21, 2025

President Trump’s unilateral decision to attack Iran without Congressional approval is unconstitutional and unwise. This move, a rash sequel to his withdrawal from the nuclear deal, puts our nation, our troops, and innocents at grave risk.



Trump promised to be a peacemaker and… — James E. Clyburn (@RepJamesClyburn) June 22, 2025

Following the abrupt strikes, much of the immediate reaction on social media concentrated on the fact that during his first term, Trump exited the Iran nuclear deal struck by former President Barack Obama despite being warned that doing so could lead to war.

On Twitter (X) Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) called Trump’s unilateral decision both unwise and unconstitutional, cautioning of the risks posed by Trump’s actions.

“President Trump’s unilateral decision to attack Iran without Congressional approval is unconstitutional and unwise. This move, a rash sequel to his withdrawal from the nuclear deal, puts our nation, our troops, and innocents at grave risk,” Rep. Clyburn wrote.

He continued, “Preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon is a noble pursuit, but I join my colleagues in demanding immediate details from the Administration on this operation and in urging all sides to pull back from the brink of a full-scale war.”

Entrepreneur Chris Evans tweeted, “Remember President Obama striking a deal with Iran to monitor their nuclear weapons program? The one that Trump dismantled in his first term?”

X user Christopher Webb wrote, “When Trump said, Iran is ‘very close’ to building a nuclear bomb—it was a self-own. We wouldn’t be here if Trump hadn’t backed out of the Obama Iran nuclear deal.”

In a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPISE, Rep. Oye Owolewa (D-DC) called on the American people to resist Trump’s hunger for war and for his colleagues on Capitol Hill to draft articles of impeachment against Trump.

“We must all stand up against Trump’s recent illegal and provocative bombings. Trump 2.0 lacks the support from American people to engage in war, the funds to carry out a war and the constitutional legality to attack Iran without congressional approval. For all reasons stated, Congress should ultimately draft articles of impeachment against President Trump,” Rep. Owolewa stated.

RELATED CONTENT: Political Leaders, Black Twitter Speak Out On Threat Of US-Iran War