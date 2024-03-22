News by Rafael Pena U.S. Unemployment Benefit Applications Declining, Signaling Robust Job Market The latest data from the Labor Department revealed a decline in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week.









ABC News reports that the latest data from the Labor Department shows a decline in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week, underscoring the continued strength of the labor market and the remarkable job security enjoyed by many workers.

According to the report released by the Department of Labor on March 21, jobless claims decreased by 2,000 to 210,000. Meanwhile, the four-week average of claims, which provides a more stable measure by smoothing out weekly fluctuations, increased by 2,500 to 211,250. Overall, 1.8 million Americans were collecting unemployment benefits in the week ending March 9, marking a modest uptick of 4,000 from the previous week.

Applications for unemployment benefits serve as a crucial indicator of layoffs and offer insight into the direction of the job market. Despite notable job reductions at tech giants like Google parent Alphabet, eBay, and Cisco Systems, overall layoffs remain below pre-pandemic levels. The unemployment rate, which stood at 3.9% in February, has remained below 4% for 25 consecutive months — the longest streak since the 1960s.

The economy and job market have demonstrated resilience buoyed by robust consumer spending, even as the Federal Reserve implemented 11 interest rate hikes between 2022 and 2023 to address inflation concerns that emerged in 2021. While inflation has moderated from its peak of 9.1% in June 2022 to 3.2% in February, it still exceeds the central bank’s 2% target.

Although hiring has slowed compared to the frenetic pace of three years ago, it remains robust. Employers added a record 604,000 jobs per month in 2021, followed by 377,000 in 2022 and 251,000 last year. Notably, job creation unexpectedly rose to 275,000 in February.

In Georgia, February’s unemployment rate remained steady at 3.1%, unchanged from January and significantly lower than the national rate, according to the Georgia Department of Labor. Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson praised the state’s economic resilience, stating, “In Georgia, we’re not just keeping pace with the nation — we’re leading the charge in building an ecosystem where businesses and employees not only survive but thrive.”

Job numbers reached a record high, with 2,400 more jobs added over the month and 48,900 over the year, totaling 4,938,200. Notable sectors experiencing growth included transportation and warehousing, accommodation and food services, and local government.

Conversely, job losses were observed in wholesale trade, retail trade, and administrative and support services. Despite fluctuations, leisure and hospitality hit an all-time high of 525,600 jobs. Over the year, sectors such as healthcare and social assistance, local government, and accommodation and food services showed significant job gains, reflecting Georgia’s robust economic landscape and opportunities for growth.