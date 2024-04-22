USA Basketball Reveals Player Roster For 2024 Paris Olympics

USA Basketball has announced that the basketball players will be participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The team was put together by Grant Hill, former NBA player and Hall of Famer and USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director, and approved by the USA Basketball Board of Directors. They will represent the United States when the games start in Paris on July 26 and conclude on Aug. 11, 2024.

Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), Kawhi Leonard (L.A. Clippers) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) will take the basketball court to bring the gold medal back home.

“It’s an honor to introduce the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team,” Hill said. “I’m grateful to these 12 men for their commitment to represent USA Basketball. The United States is home to some of the best basketball players in the world, and I appreciate the vast interest in being part of this roster. These decisions weren’t easy, but it was a pleasure to go through the process and reach this outcome.

“We have the utmost respect for the level of competition we will face this summer. The Olympics represent the pinnacle of sport, and the world will be watching the USA as we play in the toughest basketball tournament in history.”

Seasoned coaches will help guide the players led by head coach Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), with assistants Mark Few (Gonzaga University), Tyronn Lue (L.A. Clippers) and Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat).

“My staff and I are honored to coach this amazing group of players in our quest to win Olympic gold in Paris,” Kerr said. “We plan to represent USA Basketball with the utmost class, and we hope to make our country proud.”

The team will attempt to bring back the country’s fifth straight – and 17th overall – Olympic gold medal in basketball.