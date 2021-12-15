USA Gymnastics Has Agreed to Pay Out $380 Million in ‘Full Settlement’ to Sexual Abuse Victims

USA Gymnastics has reached an agreement with the survivors of abuse by a former gymnastics physician to the tune of $380 million in ‘full settlement.’

A press release from USA Gymnastics states that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Indiana has confirmed a Joint Plan of Reorganization supported by USA Gymnastics and the Survivors’ Committee. The agreement will compensate the survivors of sexual abuse and allow the organization to rise from bankruptcy by the end of the year.

“USA Gymnastics is deeply sorry for the trauma and pain that Survivors have endured as a result of this organization’s actions and inactions,” USAG President and CEO Li Li Leung said in a written statement.

“The Plan of Reorganization that we jointly filed reflects our own accountability to the past and our commitment to the future. Individually and collectively, Survivors have stepped forward with bravery to advocate for enduring change in this sport. We are committed to working with them, and with the entire gymnastics community, to ensure that we continue to prioritize the safety, health, and wellness of our athletes and community above all else.”

Judge Robyn Moberly has confirmed a plan that provides substantial obligations from USA Gymnastics focused on athlete safety and wellness and a $380M financial settlement.

According to CBS News, hundreds of sexual abuse survivors suffered at the hands of Team USA doctor Larry Nassar for decades. The former gymnastics physician is serving over 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple child pornography and sexual abuse charges.

Testifying in September before the Senate, Olympic medalist Simone Biles stated that she was a victim of Nassar’s abuse, putting the blame on the organizations for not putting the safety and wellbeing of the girls first.

“I believe without a doubt that the circumstances that led to my abuse and allowed it to continue are directly the result of the fact that the organizations created by Congress to oversee and protect me as an athlete, USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committees failed to do their jobs,” Biles said.