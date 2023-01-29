Usain Bolt Fires His Business Manager -- And It Was Not An Amicable Split

Legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt was shocked after finding that $12.7 million of his money had vanished from a local private investment business, presently under investigation for a significant fraud that occurred over a decade ago.

Now the Jamaican runner has fired his business manager, saying that it was not an amicable split.

“It’s tough you know, but I think through the years I’ve competed it has helped me to understand and focus on what matters,” Bolt told reporters on Friday, while speaking at the Gibson McCook Relays launch in Kingston where he was unveiled as the ambassador of the athletics meet, now in its 50th year.

“I will leave the matter in my lawyer’s hands and focus on my family, try not to think too much about it because it’s a stressful situation,” the 11-time world champion added.

Stocks and Securities Limited, a Jamaican stock broking company, said in a Jan. 12 statement that it had become aware of fraudulent activity by a former employee and had referred the matter to law enforcement, adding it had taken steps to secure assets and strengthen protocols.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said its fraud and financial investigation teams were probing “alleged fraudulent activities at SSL which are said to have affected the accounts of Mr. Usain Bolt among other individuals.”

Nigel Clarke, the finance minister of Jamaica, announced the resignation of the director of the Financial Services Commission and the transfer of responsibility for managing the nation’s financial sector to the Bank of Jamaica.

Bolt retired in 2017 after dominating global sprinting for a decade, reviving a sport plagued by doping scandals and becoming a household name like Brazilian soccer great Pele and American boxing champion Muhammad Ali.