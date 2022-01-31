Use Microsoft Office On Any Mac With This Software Bundle

Whether you’re a student or professional, you’re more than likely well-versed in the world of Microsoft Office. The long-popular computer software has been an essential part of society for decades.

Fortunately, offices and school computers come equipped with Microsoft Office’s software suite, making professional and school assignments that much easier to complete. However, as many people have pivoted to working or schooling from home, they’ve seen their access to Microsoft Office diminish.

For those caught empty-handed or out of luck because they use a Mac computer, there’s this Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 bundle, which is available for a low price of $49.99. That’s a savings of 85% from its MSRP ($349). Your purchase entitles you to lifetime access to the product.

Just like your work or school computer, this bundle comes with Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Powerpoint, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft OneNote.

Upon purchase, users will be sent a purchase code via email and instructions on how to download from TopFastKeys. Due to high demand, purchasers could experience a 48-hour wait for their license keys. Once the license keys arrive, follow the instruction to get started. Free customer support is also included with your purchase, along with a one-year warranty.

Any of the last three iterations of Mac’s operating system are compatible. A minimum of 4 GB of RAM and 10 GB of hard-disk space is also required.

“I love the low price for this bundle! It has the complete set of Microsoft Office for Mac which is everything that I need and more!” writes verified 5-star purchaser Vanessa B.

This product can only be used on one computer, and updates are included with your purchase.

Don’t let the lack of Microsoft Office hinder your professional or educational efforts any longer. Purchase this program today while it’s on sale today for just $49.99.

