‘Cherry-Picked’ Performance: Usher Alters Show In Abu Dhabi. Y’all Know Why!

Usher declined to perform his signature cherry-feeding stunt during a recent concert in Abu Dhabi, a move that highlights the challenges international artists face when navigating the United Arab Emirates’ strict decency laws.

During a performance at Club Social in Etihad Park on Yas Island, Usher apologized to the audience for foregoing the act, a staple of his current tour. The singer cited his “love” and “heart” as a substitute.

“I’m sorry, ladies and gentlemen. No, I will not be giving any cherries out tonight,” Usher said, prompting a collective sigh from the audience. “But I have nothing but love for you. I give you my heart in exchange for the cherries. I give you my love in exchange for the cherries tonight.”

Usher apologizes and tells his female fans during his Abu Dhabi show that he won’t be feeding them cherries due to UAE’s strict public decency laws. pic.twitter.com/tZJbhhs2bd — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 20, 2025

Usher’s very responsible decision reflects the pervasive influence of the UAE’s Federal Penal Code, which prohibits “acts that violate public morality” and carries penalties ranging from fines to imprisonment. These laws, deeply rooted in Islamic culture and strictly interpreted in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, extend beyond prohibitions of overtly sexual acts to encompass a range of behaviors, including dress code, public displays of affection, and the content of musical performances.

International performers, including many Black artists, frequently adapt their shows to accommodate local customs. It essentially involves wearing less-revealing clothing, modifying dance routines, avoiding direct physical contact with the audience, refraining from using explicit language or gestures, and using less Westernized imagery.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) further reinforces these standards by blocking access to online materials deemed obscene.

Usher’s cherry-feeding routine, which typically involves the artist sensually feeding the fruit to a female audience member in a suggestive manner, likely falls within the realm of prohibited acts.

This incident echoes a similar sentiment, as seen in a performance by Beyoncé at the unofficial opening of Atlantis, the Royal Hotel in Dubai, in January 2023. Beyoncé’s 19-song set, performed for an exclusive audience of influencers and journalists, notably omitted material from her acclaimed 2022 album Renaissance. That album is a “love letter to Black and queer dance music pioneers and communities.”

Homosexuality is not legal in the United Arab Emirates and is a crime, potentially punishable by death. While the law is not always strictly enforced, its existence compels artists to make difficult choices about their creative expression.

The conflict between artistic expression and cultural sensitivity is not a new phenomenon. Fans have consistently lobbied artists to cancel performances in the UAE and Saudi Arabia due to those countries’ human rights records.

The pressure raises questions about the role of artists as cultural ambassadors, the balance between respecting local customs and upholding universal human rights, and the compromises artists are willing to make for an international audience.

