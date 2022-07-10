Usher Dazzles the Crowd at the ‘Beloved Benefit’ in Atlanta

Usher Raymond IV’s latest performances has been giving us life!

The king of R&B graced the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with another stunning headliner performance in his hometown of Atlanta, that aimed to fundraise money for a good cause.

On July 6, the Beloved Benefit celebrated a night of coming together “to raise awareness, funds and encourage action around key issues facing [Atlanta],” per their website.

Following rock band Maroon 5, Usher was the headlining talent to perform, who reflected about the importance of going back to one’s roots while on the red carpet before the event.

“I’m happy a room like this has been curated…,” Usher said. “Beloved, right? Community represents something we all aspire to do and that is — really address some of the issues we have in the world — And how do we all do that? We do that by coming together and sitting down.”

He shared that the organization’s work is one vital to the growth of his city and couldn’t be happier experiencing this moment.

“Yeah, we may be entertained but that’s a segue to begin to have conversations about issues that are local and regional and nationally as well. I’m just happy to be a part of this as a grassroots organization through my foundation here in Atlanta,” said the U Don’t Have to Call singer.

According to a press release, the event celebrated the legacy of Rep. John Lewis, who passed away in 2020. The organization confirmed they raised nearly $6.3 million to be allocated to eight different nonprofits and 11 community leaders that “prioritize economic and community development.”

The Beloved Benefit beneficiaries include: Center for Employment Opportunities, The Goodr Foundation, Goodwill of North Georgia Career Training Center, Latin American Association, Quest Community Development Organization, The Village Market, Westside Future Fund Atlanta CareerRise, and Atlanta CareerRise.

The Grammy Award-winner dazzled the crowd of philanthropists and organizations with Caught Up, U Don’t Have To Call, then Lovers & Friends. Much like his latest Tiny Desk performance that rocked the internet last week, a Nice & Slow remix had everyone on their feet. He of course closed out the show with one of his greatest hits, Confessions Pt II.