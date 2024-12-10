Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Usher Joins Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Content Studio At ATL Boys And Girls Club Usher took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony hours before his Atlanta show.







Ahead of his concert at the State Farm Arena, Usher joined some younger fans to celebrate a new content studio at an Atlanta Boys and Girls Club.

Usher took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony hours before his show on Dec. 9. The Grammy-winning singer donated mics, soundboards, and computers to the club’s new state-of-the-art content studio. Now, future generations of artists will be able to grow their talents through the space.

Usher called his hometown Boys and Girls Club in Chattanooga a “motivational place” and wanted to spark this feeling in the youth in his hometown.

“For me in Chattanooga, Tennessee, being raised by an entire village, mother, my mother and my grandmother, grandfather — my father wasn’t there. The Boys and Girls Club welcomed me with open arms and was a motivational place for me,” stated the R&B star.

The donation came about in partnership with Usher’s New Look Foundation. According to its website, the charitable venture serves underserved youth through immersive programming. The singer also remains a vocal advocate for other youth-focused organizations. He serves as an ambassador for the Afterschool Alliance’s “Lights On” campaign and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

The 46-year-old added, “This is the idea of what we’re investing in because we’re investing in our future. We’re investing in the youth. And I’m an example.”

The head of the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta, David Jernigan, also attended the event. Furthermore, Jernigan shared that Usher’s contribution will allow young people to pursue their artistic interests.

“Look up here at this lab, the Spark Lab, and it is partnerships like what we have here today represented in this room with Usher’s New Look that allows us to spark the creativity in young people, to ignite their passion, and to ignite their potential. And we’ve been doing that in metro Atlanta for nearly nine decades now,” said Jernigan.

The nonprofit hopes this inaugural Spark Lab will lead to more studios at Boys and Girls Clubs nationwide.

