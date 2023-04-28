Usher Honors The Late Harry Belafonte With New Forearm Tattoo

Usher reminds the world why the “King of Calypso” will forever hold a special place in his heart.

With the recent death of the 96-year-old legendary singer Harry Belafonte, R&B artist Usher took to Instagram to honor Belafonte by showcasing a tattoo of the iconic entertainer. Usher posted photos, a video, and an in-depth explanation of his Belafonte skin art.

“‘A world-renowned entertainer. A barrier-breaking actor. A tireless activist. A one-of-a-kind friend. Inspired is the word that comes to mind when I think about you, Harry,” Usher began his caption.

“A man of great strength, courage, and a sense of purpose. All things that I view as admirable. When I spent time with you… I was in awe of how your presence was so powerful. You’ve been called home after many, many years of gracing this world with your amazing spirit and incomparable gifts,” the “Love In This Club” artist continued.

Usher emphasized Belafonte’s everlasting impact on the world and showed gratitude for the late icon’s blessing in his life. “I will miss you. May you rest peacefully knowing the legacy you’ve left behind.’ Your passion awakened our souls. The impression you made on my heart is why I wear you on my skin,” Usher added.

“Forever Missed” was written, accompanied by four dove emojis. “I love you Harry’ Mr. B.'”

Usher concluded his message with a quote from Belafonte that read. “Artists are the gatekeepers of truth; We are civilization’s anchor. We are the compass for humanity’s conscience.”

The Jamaican-American entertainer and human rights activist died on April 25 at his Manhattan, New York, home after suffering from a condition linked to congestive heart failure.

UPROXX reported that several notable names, including former President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, and Questlove, also publicly mourned Belafonte’s passing.

