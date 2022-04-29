Usher Sees His ‘Twin’ Court Side at NBA Playoff Game

Allegedly, we all have a twin walking around somewhere on this planet. Singer Usher Raymond IV ran into his twin at a recent NBA playoff game!
Memphis Grizzlies basketball player, Ja Morant has been tearing up the courts all season and is currently locked in a battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves as both teams vie to advance to the next round in the NBA playoffs. But, for a moment, the attention was taken off Morant for another Morant, his father, Tee. Since the start of the playoffs, Tee Morant has been seen on camera often. The more face time Tee got, the more comparisons surfaced of him favoring R&B singer Usher were made.
Well, guess who showed up at the Grizzlies versus Timberwolves game on Tuesday night?
As the “Look-Alike” cam scrolled through the audience, Usher’s face appeared on the screen after two look-alikes were revealed. The match? Of course, Tee Morant.
Had to See What the Hype was about pic.twitter.com/FJhfFPeq2I
— Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) April 27, 2022
The 43-year-old singer and Ja’s father were even dressed similarly in a black T-shirt and shades. Tee had on one necklace while Usher sported several. The uncanny resemblance did not go unnoticed.
♂️ pic.twitter.com/NFEgOhxsHb
— Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) April 27, 2022
Usher really is Ja Morant’s dad https://t.co/cnyWA2XvfZ
— jancyyy (@jancyyy1) April 28, 2022
This single tweet is the reason why Usher is magically courtside next to Ja Morant’s dad tonight. https://t.co/wZcxWsvLEs
— Dee Phunk (@DeePhunk) April 27, 2022
Tee Morant literally is usher in the multiverse and I ain’t debating. That’s dope tho lol
— 2 Live Cue (@Toolivecue) April 27, 2022
Twins separated at birth
Tee Morant & Usher pic.twitter.com/UOkOUNlDRr
— Curt (@DaBoyCurt_06) April 27, 2022
I know Tee Morant gone look at all these damn pics and videos of him and usher and tell his son he need a bigger chain around his neck come Friday
— Ms. Mamas (@drichfresh2def) April 27, 2022
Cue the Spider-Man pointing gif. Usher and Tee Morant here. pic.twitter.com/xj3MscSFeN
— Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) April 27, 2022
Sooooo, people keep saying Tee Morant looks like Usher. And now Usher is here sitting next to him pic.twitter.com/rIbZmEf7FZ
— Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) April 26, 2022
Now that’s what I call Raymond V Raymond
— lydia valentino ³³³ saw beetlejuice (@transgengar_) April 27, 2022
Tee Morant and Usher sitting courtside.. look at @JasmineLWatkins’s influence! pic.twitter.com/E948d1viaF
— Mýa Melody (@MyaMelody7) April 27, 2022
Tee Morant looks like if I drew Usher from memory pic.twitter.com/zk3Oewb3Tk
— Jake (@JakeNFLNBA) April 27, 2022
Tee Morant and Usher pic.twitter.com/1eXkEsECgX
— GhostPanda The Tarnished (@GhostPandaStorm) April 27, 2022
Tee Morant and Usher pic.twitter.com/tA7l2AfvJv
— JIMMY CAPONE (@lavar33) April 28, 2022
Tee morant just secured the bag in the new usher biopic coming soon.
— NUMBA 4️⃣ ♉️ (@1davidpritchett) April 27, 2022