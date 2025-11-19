Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Usher Sues Longtime Friend Producer Brian-Michael Cox For Failed Property Deal The lawsuit is over an the defendants' attorney not paying Usher back for a recalled loan.







Usher has sued Brian-Michael Cox and other business partners over a failed property purchase meant for a restaurant deal.

Usher’s legal team filed a lawsuit Nov. 14, claiming that he is owed nearly $5 million in compensation for the botched deal. The lawsuit, obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, detailed that he lent Cox and fellow industry professionals Keith Thomas and Charles Hughes $1.7 million in January for a restaurant in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.

The money was meant to go toward a property worth $6.3 million that would later turn into a restaurant and lounge called “Homage ATL.” However, Usher claims he never received the money back once the purchase of the property fell through. His legal team says that only $1 million was returned to the “Superstar” artist.

While he opted not to invest in the restaurant itself, Usher did loan the money to the three men to secure the property. However, he recalled the loan once the purchase never came into fruition. The 47-year-old says $700,000 of his money remains unaccounted for. Now, Usher asks for that figure or more for each of the seven claims against the defendants.

He also looks to the men’s lawyer, Alcide Honoré, to admit to the loan’s misuse.

“Honoré all but admitted that the [Usher] Raymond loan balance was disbursed when he stated that returning that balance was ‘not that easy’ because plaintiff’s funds had been deployed for ‘other purposes,’” the lawsuit says.

As for Cox, Thomas, and Hughes, he has accused them of contract breach and unjust enrichment. Cox has released a statement to Instagram, clearing the rumors on his and Usher’s allegedly strained relationship.

“Regarding today’s news,” began the music producer. “I’ve learned a lot recently about being careful with who you choose to invest in a business with. No matter how small the investment…”

Cox went on to defend his name. The 47-year-old called he legal matter “disappointing,” while maintaining his status as a “passive” party in the business dealings. He also emphasized that he and Usher remain friends throughout the legal process, promising no bad blood between the two. The duo previously worked together to produce some Usher’s biggest hits, including “Burn” and “U Got It Bad.”

“My legal team has also advised me of a lawsuit involving a company where I am only a passive minority shareholder. I was not a participant in that business transaction and have no involvement in the ongoing legal process. While I’m unable to share more details right now, I want to make one thing absolutely clear: my 27-year friendship with @usher remains fully intact,” he continued.

Usher, on the other hand, has yet to confirm the same. According to his legal team, he wants the millions in compensation plus damages to cover his legal fees.

