Usher Connects With Rémy Martin For Limited Bottle and NFT

Rémy Martin has announced a partnership with R&B and Grammy Award-winning musical artist Usher. The collaboration is for the launch of the “Usher x Rémy Martin 1738: A Taste of Passion” global campaign.

The campaign will introduce a limited-edition bottle and NFT. Its design was inspired by A.I. integrated technology. The new bottle, known as the “Usher x 1738 A.I. Powered,” is the latest Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal bottle. It is a newly designed bottle paired with the debut of “A Taste of Passion Experience,” a multisensory, immersive experience that will accompany Usher’s My Way Las Vegas residency.

“I’m an artist at my core, so transforming an abstract sensory experience like taste into something visual really spoke to my creative process,” says Usher in a written statement.

“I leaned into the exemplary Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal that flowed through me and am so impressed by the visuals that came out of the A.I. process — they truly represent the medley of tasting notes captured in the flavor. It’s rewarding to see those words translate to real-world artwork that my fans can engage with while bringing taste front-and-center.”

The collection will only sell 50 limited-edition bottles. Half of the bottles will be available exclusively on BlockBar.com, the world’s first direct-to-consumer NFT marketplace for luxury wines and spirits. It’s scheduled for sale on Friday, July 29, at 10 a.m. EST. It’s only available on a first-come, first-served basis and is priced at $500. Each NFT is available to buy with ETH (Ethereum) or a credit card. When the sale goes live, the first users to reserve the bottle will have just 10 minutes to complete the purchase. The other 25 bottles will be given to Usher and his team to celebrate the 25th anniversary of My Way.

