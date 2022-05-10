Usher to Headline ‘Beloved Benefit’

Usher will headline July 7’s Beloved Benefit.

Joining the R&B heartthrob as co-headliners will be pop band Maroon 5. NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor will emcee the event, which will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

Beloved Benefit is a community impact event that strives to motivate positive change through greater economic mobility. This year’s benefit will also honor John Lewis, the iconic, late Georgia Congressman.

“We are thrilled that Maroon 5, Usher and Maria will join us for this iconic event in Atlanta, which brings together community members from all neighborhoods to help drive action and address the key issues facing our city,” Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility, Chick-fil-A, Inc in a written statement.

The event was originally scheduled for February but postponed due to concerns with the increase in COVID-19 cases earlier. The event will feature a program filled with inspiring community stories.

All of the funds raised will be allocated equally to this year’s nonprofit beneficiaries and community beacons. Each organization prioritizes economic and community development. This year’s beneficiaries include Atlanta CareerRise, Center for Employment Opportunities, The Goodr Foundation, Goodwill of North Georgia, Latin American Association, Quest Community Development Organization, The Village Market, and Westside Future Fund.

The lead sponsors for this year’s Beloved Benefit include The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Chick-fil-A, Inc., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, The Home Depot Foundation, The WestRock Foundation, Georgia Power, Peach Bowl, Inc., Truist, The Coca-Cola Company and Sunkist Growers. Additional sponsors include AT&T, Choate Construction, Delta Air Lines, Inc., Google Data Centers, Graphic Packaging International, NCR, Walton Communities and Wells Fargo.

Usher has won eight Grammy Awards in his illustrious career, which also includes acting in television shows and movies. Since its 2002 debut album, Songs About Jane, Maroon 5 has won three Grammys.

For more information on this year’s Beloved Benefit, visit www.belovedbenefit.org.