USPS Announces 2023 Stamp Will Honor Late Civil Rights Leader Rep. John Lewis

He lived his life fighting for equality and human rights and now his legacy and “good trouble” motto will live on.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced Tuesday that it will circulate a stamp in 2023 honoring the life and legacy of late civil rights leader John Lewis.

According to Axios, the stamp will feature a photograph of Lewis that was captured by photographer Marco Grob for an issue of Time that was published on August 26, 2013.

The U.S. Postal Service announces additional stamps it will issue in 2023. More will be revealed in the weeks and months ahead. For full details: https://t.co/O5tlIhILnl pic.twitter.com/aPGg57qnoE — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) December 13, 2022

“Devoted to equality and justice for all Americans, Lewis spent more than 30 years in Congress steadfastly defending and building on key civil rights gains that he had helped achieve in the 1960s,” USPS said in a statement.

“Even in the face of hatred and violence, as well as some 45 arrests, Lewis remained resolute in his commitment to what he liked to call ‘good trouble.'”

Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA) posted a tweet in celebration of the announcement.

“I’m honored that this new stamp will join Atlanta’s John R. Lewis Post Office in honoring a great man and a guiding light for justice and moral clarity,” she wrote.

I'm honored that this new stamp will join Atlanta's John R. Lewis Post Office in honoring a great man and a guiding light for justice and moral clarity. Two months ago, President Biden signed my legislation renaming our post office in honor of Mr. Lewis. pic.twitter.com/XWrbPfTwAQ — Congresswoman Nikema Williams (@RepNikema) December 13, 2022

Linda Earley Chastang, a former chief of staff for Lewis who now heads the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation, embraced the announcement.

“Lewis’ face is the face of voting rights. Having it on a postage stamp honors Lewis and the movement which he led and, in the process, encourages voter participation, civic engagement, and getting into ‘good trouble,'” Chastang said in a statement, according to NBC News.

Lewis, 80, died in 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The late American politician and civil rights activist was known as the “Conscience of Congress” for his unyielding battles for racial equality, voting rights, and human rights.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act in 2021.

Lewis received the Earl G. Graves Sr. Vanguard Award at the inaugural BLACK ENTERPRISE Black Men XCEL Summit in 2017.