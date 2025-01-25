Another One Bites The Dust: UW-Madison Fires Chief Diversity Officer Citing Financial Concerns 

The University of Wisconsin-Madison eliminated the role of chief diversity officer, firing Dr. Lavar Charleston from his position on Jan. 22, claiming departmental financial concerns, Daily Cardinal reports.

In a statement, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said a review of the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement’s (DDEEA) finances, which Charleston led, caused concern. “An ongoing internal review of the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement’s (DDEEA) finances has revealed areas of concern about financial operations and fiscal judgments in the division,” Mnookin said.

As a result, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Charles Isbell will have authority over the department, including daily operations and a four-person cabinet. DDEEA’s fiscal authority will be overseen by the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration. Mnookin continued to push that the move shouldn’t affect student affairs such as events, programs, and services. “The university will continue to support existing DDEEA events, programs, and services going forward, and we do not expect any direct impact on the students, staff, and faculty served by and affiliated with DDEEA programs,” she said.

Charleston has led the division since 2022. As a result of the announcement, he will stay employed, returning to the classroom as a clinical professor in the School of Education, according to WMTV 15 News. The Legislative Audit Bureau report on the division’s finances and operations is scheduled to be released soon.

While the school pushes the narrative of financial woes being the reason behind the role’s elimination, the announcement comes as a slew of DEI department heads within universities and corporations are being cancelled amid the Trump-Vance administration transitioning to the White House. Since Trump’s inauguration, he signed an executive order removing all DEI federal programming and placing employees of agencies on leave.

However, DEI has been under attack since the Supreme Court’s controversial ruling to reverse affirmative action in collegiate admissions in 2023. Several schools took heed of the ruling, resulting in a domino effect of positions and departments scrubbed as schools across the country. Employees of the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) offices at the University of Florida found themselves unemployed after Gov. Ron DeSantis removed the practice from state schools.

Without empathy, DeSantis boasted about his decision, saying, “I’m glad that Florida was the first state to eliminate DEI, and I hope more states follow suit.”

