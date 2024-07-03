Legal by Stacy Jackson Valerie Vie Replaces Judge Booted Off The Bench, After Nightclub Arrest The Georgia Supreme Court removed Probate Judge Christina Peterson from her position.









In the wake of Probate Judge Christina Peterson’s removal following her arrest outside an Atlanta nightclub, attorney Valerie Vie has stepped into the role of probate judge, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Vie, who secured the Democratic primary in May, will serve the remainder of Peterson’s term until Jan. 1, 2025. This decision, made by the Judicial Qualifications Commission, cited “systemic incompetence” and found 12 of the 30 counts serious enough to warrant disciplinary action, BLACK ENTERPRISE previously covered.

The Georgia Supreme Court’s decision to remove former probate judge Peterson was based on a pattern of judicial misconduct, as reported by the ABA Journal. This pattern included several “troubling” incidents, notably Peterson’s decision to sentence a woman to jail or a fine for listing an uncle instead of her estranged biological father on a marriage license application, despite the woman’s attempt to correct the error. The woman faced a 20-day jail sentence or a $500 fine.

Additionally, Peterson’s actions included summoning sheriff’s deputies for after-hours courthouse access, triggering a panic button over a tardy deputy, and allegedly attempting to use her position to influence a personal lawsuit against her homeowners’ association by proposing a special election in exchange for dropping the case. Throughout the ethics proceedings, Peterson’s testimony was criticized as “disingenuous, if not outright dishonest,” further solidifying the court’s decision to remove her from office.

Peterson, who broke barriers as Douglas County’s first Black female Democrat probate judge, saw her career derailed following her June 20 arrest outside the Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge on Peachtree Road. Footage from the incident showed the 38-year-old attempting to break up a fight between a woman and a man before an Atlanta officer approached Peterson and she allegedly struck him in the head.

The repercussions for Peterson extend beyond her current position, as she is now barred from holding any judicial office in Georgia for the next seven years. Despite this setback, her legal team remains hopeful. Attorney Marvin Arrington Jr. confidently stated that Peterson would be “completely exonerated,” characterizing her actions as those of a “good Samaritan” attempting to protect an assault victim.

