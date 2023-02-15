Vanessa Bryant Posts Touching Valentine’s Day Tribute to Kobe Bryant, ‘Forever & Always’

Vanessa Bryant honored her late husband, Kobe Bryant, in honor of Valentine’s Day on Tuesday.

Bryant took to Instagram to share two posts celebrating the love she continues to share with Kobe in the years after his untimely death. The first post showed a throwback photo of Kobe and Vanessa smiling together in a garden.

“Happy Valentine’s Day Boo-Boo @kobebryant Forever & Always,” she captioned the post.

In a separate post, Vanessa shared a video collage where Kobe responded to being asked, “what does love feel like for you?” While Kobe responds to the reporter with his definition of love, video clips shared highlights from the NBA star’s marriage with Vanessa.

“Think I would describe love as happiness,” Kobe said at the time. “I thnk I describe it as a beautiful journey.”

“It has its ups and downs whether it’s a marriage, whether it’s a career, things are never perfect,” Kobe continued.

Vanessa’s touching Valentine’s Day tribute comes more than three years after Kobe’s death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The NBA champion died along with his and Vanessa’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and seven other people en route to a basketball game.

In the wake of the tragedy, Vanessa continued to celebrate Kobe’s legacy through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit named in honor of Kobe and Gianna’s nicknames. Vanessa also shared family moments with her daughters: Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3.

Natalia has opened up about the necklace she wears with the word “Slim” inscribed on it, a nickname given to her by her late father, E! News reports.

“It was my nickname growing up,” she told Vogue in December. “All my jerseys said ‘Slim’—I didn’t grow into the jerseys until I was older, so my dad always called me ‘Slim.'”

Natalia noted that she also pairs the jewelry with a medallion from the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. “It says, ‘Dedication makes dreams come true,'” she said. “It’s a quote from my dad, and it’s something I live by.”