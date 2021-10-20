Vanessa Bryant Reportedly Files Paperwork to Trademark ‘KB24’ For Sports and Entertainment Branding

The widow of Los Angeles Lakers basketball legend Kobe Bryant is extending the legacy of her husband by reportedly filing paperwork for a trademark that will be used for branding purposes.
According to TMZ, Vanessa Bryant has filed paperwork to trademark “KB24,” for branding purposes for a sports and entertainment company that she will head. The KB represents the initials of Kobe Bryant; 24 signifies his jersey number with the Los Angeles Lakers.
