Vanessa Bryant Says She’s ‘Taunted by People Threatening to Leak the Photos Of Kobe’s Dead Body’

“Having lived in the public eye for 20 years and knowing the interest people have in my husband and family, I was extremely fearful that people would want to take photographs and footage of the crash site,” she wrote in the filing. “I have always been protective of my family’s privacy, especially my children, and it was important to me to protect their privacy and dignity.”

The trial is prepared to start in February 2022, but L.A. County attorneys have filed a request to dismiss the lawsuit.

Bryant is suing Los Angeles County after police officers and firefighters reportedly distributed photos of the death scene of her husband Kobe’s helicopter crash.

According to USA Today, Los Angeles County recently filed a motion for a summary judgment against Vanessa Bryant, stating that she never saw the photos of her dead husband and daughter. Based on that, she has no standing to sue the county over the photographs that were deleted and were never shared with the public at large.

Last year, attorneys for Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the company that operated the helicopter that caused the deaths of her husband, 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other passengers. Bryant’s complaint, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, is against Island Express Helicopters, Island Express Holding Corp., and the estate of pilot Ara Zobayan.

The wrongful death lawsuit stated that the pilot was negligent by flying in foggy and cloudy conditions on Jan. 26, 2020, and he should have aborted the flight.

Bryant is suing the county for invasion of privacy and negligence in a case that accuses county sheriffs and fire department employees of improperly sharing photos of human remains from a helicopter crash last year that killed nine, including the NBA legend and their daughter.