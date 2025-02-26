Women by Stacy Jackson Vanessa Wyche Promoted To 3rd Ranking Executive At NASA Wyche’s new promotion as NASA's acting associate administrator is the highest-ranking civil servant position.







Vanessa Wyche, the first Black woman to lead a NASA center, has been appointed as the space agency’s acting associate administrator, catapulting the South Carolina native to the third-highest ranking executive within the U.S. government agency.

The former director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston is pleased to take on her new role, which, according to NASA, calls on her to lead 10 center directors and the mission directorate associate administrators at NASA headquarters in Washington. Acting as the space agency’s chief operating officer, she oversees 18,000 employees and an annual budget of over $25 billion. The Houston Chronicle reported that the recent promotion also places Wyche in the highest-ranking civil servant position.

“I am honored to assume this leadership position as the agency continues operating and developing impactful missions,” said Wyche.

Today I will begin serving a detail assignment as @NASA’s acting associate administrator. I’m honored to assume this leadership position as the agency continues operating & developing impactful missions. I’m proud to appoint Steve Koerner as acting director of @NASA_Johnson,… pic.twitter.com/kbqyfpFZSH — Vanessa Wyche (@v_wyche) February 25, 2025

The NASA director was tapped for the position to replace Jim Free, who left the agency last week after his 30-year mark. “She brings a wealth of experience, deep understanding and commitment to the agency’s mission,” said NASA Acting Administrator Janet Petro. As previously highlighted by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Wyche, whose career spans over 35 years, served as deputy director at Johnson since 2018. She has held other leadership roles with the agency as director of the Exploration Integration and Science Directorate, flight manager for several of the former Space Shuttle Program’s missions, and the Office of the NASA Administrator’s executive officer.

Wyche’s promotion follows an abrupt halt to diversity and inclusion programs within the agency in January. In a statement to employees, Petro said that “with a rapidly changing and dynamic landscape, Vanessa’s leadership will help guide our agency through the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Wyche is an alum of Clemson University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and a Master of Science in Bioengineering and was inducted as a member of the Thomas Green Clemson Academy of Engineers and Scientists. She holds an honorary doctorate in Humane Letters from Texas Southern University and another in Science from Coastal Carolina University. Her career has been replete with numerous awards and recognitions, which include the Presidential Rank Award, two NASA Outstanding Leadership Medals, and two NASA Achievement Medals. She also holds memberships with the National Academy of Engineering, the American Institute of Physics Foundation board of trustees, and Clemson University’s College of Engineering, Computing, and Applied Sciences advisory board.

As noted by CW39 Houston, the NASA executive will address a class of nearly 1,500 graduates in May as the featured speaker at the University of Houston-Downtown’s 78th Commencement ceremony.

RELATED CONTENT: FDA Finally Revokes FD&C Red No. 3 For Food And Drugs