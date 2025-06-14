Women by Kandiss Edwards Venus And Serena Williams Bring ‘Unfiltered Truth’ To X In New Podcast Venus and Serena are teaming up off of the tennis court to give fans 'unfiltered' conversation on their new podcast.







Tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams are launching a new podcast on X.

The Williams sisters are no strangers to public speaking and the spotlight. In August, the Olympians will put their media training to use. Serena announced the launch of an unnamed podcast on her X account. The U.S. Open champion promised more than just sports talk. According to the Wimbledon champion, both she and Venus will be giving their “unfiltered truth. The show, named “Unfiltered Truth,” is produced in conjunction with Serena’s Nine Two Six Production company.

In a statement to Variety, the Williams sisters expressed excitement to use their voices to weigh in on important issues. Also, the champions state the X platform is the place that allows fans to join the conversation and provide a more intimate connection.

“We’re so excited to be launching our new podcast, a place where we will share our personal stories, have authentic conversations, spotlight important topics, and laugh a lot,” the Williams sisters said in a joint statement provided to Variety. “This platform gives us the chance to engage directly with our fans who have supported us throughout our careers, and we’re excited to connect with audiences, old and new, in a way we’ve never done before.”

The world's not ready for the real conversations @Venuseswilliams and I are going to pull out on our podcast. Don't be scared…

This isn't just tennis, it's our unfiltered truth.#SisterTalk #XOriginals #Sports — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 11, 2025

X Evolving Content And Declining Userbase

Mitchell Smith, head of original content at X, is pleased to welcome the sisters to the X’s line-up of live shows that include Khloe Kardashian’s “Khloé in Wonder Land.”

“Venus and Serena are among the most recognizable and revered athletes in the world, and their decision to team up with X places them at the center of our rapidly evolving original content strategy,” said Smith.

Recruiting the Williams sisters to add their voices to the platform’s original content line-up will hopefully prove beneficial for X. The platform has seen a decline in its user base since 2024.

”In the 12 months leading up to January 2025, X (formerly Twitter) experienced a decline of 33 million users, representing a 5.3% decrease,” Global Statistics reports.

The Williams sister’s global popularity may serve to bring a few lost users back to the platforms. Together the women are the most successful sibling athletes in the world.

