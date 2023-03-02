Venus Williams Lands Position as Newest Operating Partner for Topspin Consumer Partners

Venus Williams is making a grand slam in business.

Wimbledon tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams has been appointed as the newest operating partner for Topspin Consumer Partners, a Mamaroneck, NY-based private equity firm that invests in fast-growing middle-market consumer businesses across health & wellness, personal care, beauty, food & beverage, household goods, pet, and children’s products.

According to a press release, Williams’ new role will require her to broaden marketing strategies, acquire brand exposure, and source new investment opportunities, while implementing innovative strategies to enhance value.

“Venus is not only one of the greatest athletes of all time, but she is also an established entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist,” Topspin Managing Partner Leigh Randall said.

“Having had the pleasure of getting to know Venus for some time through our Operating Partner, Josh Shaw, who has worked closely with Venus and her family for over a decade, all of us at Topspin have been impressed by her strong business acumen, competitive spirit, wellness expertise, and vast professional network. She will serve as an invaluable resource for our portfolio companies, and we look forward to working with her to identify new and exciting investment opportunities,” Randall added.

Williams’ experiences establishing several innovative consumer brands and her inspiring role as a woman in sports is expected to enhance the investment portfolio and pipeline of the firm.

“What resonated with me most about Topspin was the team’s deep understanding of consumer investing and genuine desire to help entrepreneurs and visionaries reach their full potential,” Williams said. “I’ve learned so much about navigating the competitive consumer landscape from my own ventures, and strongly believe this is the perfect opportunity for me to leverage my expertise to add value – whether it be helping the firm’s portfolio companies improve their marketing efforts or identifying up-and-coming businesses to partner with.

“I’m excited to be working alongside such a talented group of investment professionals and advisors in this new role,” she said.

Williams has founded businesses that include plant-based super-food company, Happy Viking; activewear brand, EleVen; and interior design firm, V Starr.