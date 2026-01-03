Sports by Mary Spiller Venus Williams Set To Become Oldest Woman To Compete In Australian Open Main Draw The seven-time Grand Slam champion will make history at age 45 after receiving a wild-card entry for the 2026 tournament in Melbourne.







Venus Williams is poised to make Australian Open history next month, becoming the oldest woman ever to compete in the Tennis tournament’s main draw after receiving a wild-card entry from organizers, according to the LA Times.

When the Australian Open begins Jan. 18 in Melbourne, Williams will be 45 years, seven months and one day old, surpassing the previous age record held by Japan’s Kimiko Date-Krumm. Date-Krumm was 44 years old when she appeared in the 2015 tournament, where she exited in the first round.

The upcoming appearance will mark Williams’ 22nd time competing at the Australian Open, where she owns a career record of 54 wins and 21 losses. She made her debut at the event in 1998, advancing to the quarterfinals after defeating her younger sister Serena Williams before falling to Lindsay Davenport.

“I’m excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the Australian Open,” she in a statement. “I’ve had so many incredible memories there, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career.”

Although she has never captured a singles title in Melbourne, she reached the final twice, losing to Serena Williams in both the 2003 and 2017 championship matches. Her success at the tournament extends beyond singles play. Alongside Serena, Venus claimed four Australian Open doubles titles between 2001 and 2010, and she also won the mixed doubles crown in 1998 with Justin Gimelstob.

Williams’ return to elite competition follows a gradual comeback after an extended break from singles play. In July, she won her first singles match in 16 months at the D.C. Open, defeating 23-year-old Peyton Stearns. That victory made her the second-oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match, trailing only Martina Navratilova, who accomplished the feat at age 47.

Following that match, Williams shared a personal milestone, revealing her engagement to Danish actor and model Andrea Preti. “Yes, my fiancé is here, and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” she said at the time.

“There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill.” Williams and Preti were married last month in Florida.

Williams also enjoyed a strong doubles run at the U.S. Open last summer, partnering with 22-year-old Leylah Fernandez. The duo reached the quarterfinals without dropping a set before being eliminated by Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova.

Ahead of the Australian Open, Williams is scheduled to tune up at the ASB Classic in Auckland and the Hobart International, continuing a career that has defied expectations and redefined longevity in women’s tennis.

RELATED CONTENT: Love Match! Venus Williams Says ‘I Do’ Twice With Italy And Florida Weddings