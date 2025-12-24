Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Love Match! Venus Williams Says ‘I Do’ Twice With Italy And Florida Weddings Venus Williams stunned at her lavish Florida wedding to actor Andrea Preti, the pair’s second celebration in an international two-ceremony affair.







Venus Williams is officially a married woman after tying the knot with actor Andrea Preti in West Palm, Florida, following their first wedding ceremony in Italy.

The tennis star wowed in wedding photos that dominated social feeds over the weekend after marrying Preti on Dec. 19. Her equally decorated sister, Serena Williams, took to X on Dec. 23 to celebrate the occasion, sharing glamorous snapshots from the ceremony along with a heartfelt tribute to their sisterhood.

“My sister’s keeper. Venus, where do I even begin? From backyard courts to the world stage, you’ve always led with grace, strength, and heart,” Serena wrote. “Seeing you step into this next chapter so loved and radiant means everything to me. Forever proud to stand beside you.”

My sister’s keeper. Venus, where do I even begin? From backyard courts to the world stage, you’ve always led with grace, strength, and heart. Seeing you step into this next chapter so loved and radiant means everything to me. Forever proud to stand beside you. 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/XJOBGvTDIb — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 23, 2025

The Florida nuptials capped off a week of festivities, from a bridal shower and yacht party to a romantic dinner at the Miami members’ club Sopra. In the end, Venus and Preti officially said “I do” in a courthouse ceremony on Dec. 19, with Venus wearing a stunning gown by Morilee New York.

“They always say weddings go so fast, and they do,” Venus told Vogue. “We started on Monday. Serena gave us this gift of a beautiful yacht, and she arranged all the food, everything. We had 10 to 12 of our closest family and friends who were in town on the boat, and we were singing, dancing, gossiping, and just enjoying each other.”

“For me, the courthouse ceremony was very unique, emotional, and deep,” Preti added of his Florida wedding with Venus. “It was the second-best day of my life.”

This is our royal wedding 🤍



Venus Williams and Andrea Preti officially tied the knot this last weekend. Congratulations to these two newlyweds 🥹



📸 by David Bastianoni for @voguemagazine and Vogue Weddings pic.twitter.com/20B2OAwli5 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) December 23, 2025

The pair first wed on Sept. 18 in Ischia, Italy. Venus explained that they had always dreamed of marrying there, but because she isn’t an Italian citizen, the paperwork would’ve taken about eight months. So, they decided to plan a second ceremony in the States.

The Florida celebration was organized by Jennifer Zabinski of JZ Events — the same planner behind Serena’s 2017 wedding to Alexis Ohanian. Preti entered the ceremony with his mother to the Jackson 5’s “I’ll Be There,” a tribute to the support she’s always shown Venus, Preti shared. Venus walked down the aisle to Irama’s “Ovunque Sarai,” a song she said reminds her of her grandmother, who passed during COVID.

After exchanging their handwritten vows, the couple exited to Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” then shared their first dance to “I Only Have Eyes for You” by The Flamingos. The evening wrapped with an after-party at Sophia’s Hobe Sound in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Their two ceremonies marked the culmination of a whirlwind romance that began in 2024, after the couple met at Milan Fashion Week at an event neither had originally planned to attend. Engagement buzz kicked off in February after Venus was spotted wearing a ring during a training session in Rome, and by July, she confirmed the engagement in a post-match interview.

“My fiancé is here, and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” she said at the time.

RELATED CONTENT: Beyoncé And Venus Williams To Co-Chair Met Gala 2026, Teyana Taylor And A’Ja Wilson On Host Committee