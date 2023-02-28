Venus Williams Shares Her Commitment to A Healthy Lifestyle For Her And Her Dog Harry

Purina Pro Plan Sport has a campaign to encourage dog owners to get outside and get active with their pets. So, who better to help spearhead the campaign than tennis champion and proud dog mom Venus Williams?!

The seven-time Grand Slam title holder has partnered with Purina Pro Plan as part of its “Monday Like a Pro” Challenge to get dog owners to maintain healthy lifestyles with their pets.

Starting on Monday, March 13, through May 21, 2023, Williams and Team Pro Plan will issue weekly challenges inviting dog owners nationwide to log active minutes with their dogs and experience the life-changing nutrition of Pro Plan Sport. For each week that achieves one million collective minutes of activity, Pro Plan will donate $15,000 (up to $150,000) to the nonprofit Athletes for Animals.

Taking part in the initiative was a no-brainer for Williams as the campaign aligns with her passion for health and fitness and spending quality time with your dog.

“The “Monday Like a Pro” Challenge encourages dog owners everywhere to get out and get active with their pups while giving back to animals in need,” Williams told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Talk about a win-win!”

“My dog Harry travels on all my adventures with me, and no matter where we go, we love to go on long walks to take in the local scene, so we’re excited to take on the Monday Like A Pro Challenge together,” she continued.

“What I love about Pro Plan Sport is that it offers game-changing nutrition that fuels active dogs like Harry and helps keep him strong and energized for a lifetime of adventure.”

Williams shared a special bond with her dog Harry that dates back nearly two decades to when she purchased him on a whim.

“Harry is my best friend! I got him 16 years ago – total impulse decision on my part, but definitely the best decision I’ve ever made,” she said.

Despite her busy traveling schedule, Williams makes sure to maintain a nutritious diet for her and Harry. At 16 years old, Harry’s no spring chicken, but Williams aims to prolong his life through a consistent health regimen.