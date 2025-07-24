News by Kandiss Edwards Venus Williams Is Winning In The Name Of Health Insurance Multimillionaire Olympian tennis player Venus Williams has common problems, her health insurance benefits are tied to employment.







Venus Williams made a triumphant return to professional tennis at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., driven by the need to secure her health benefits.

Williams shined in her July 22 match with straight-set wins over Peyton Stearns. This marks the Olympian’s first tour-level singles victory since August 2023.

In a post-game interview, the millionaire athlete joked about returning to secure her insurance benefits.

“I had to come back for the insurance, because they informed me earlier this year, I’m on Cobra. So, I was like, ‘I’ve got to get my benefits.’ I started training.”

Williams cited her frequent visits to the doctor’s office as the reason she needed to secure her health insurance. She also punted her concerns to the audience in a moment of relatability.

“You guys know what it’s like,” she said to the D.C. audience. “Let me tell you, I’m always at the doctor, so I need this insurance.”

Williams’s health struggles are publicly documented. The 45 year old recently revealed she underwent a myomectomy to remove fibroids. Additionally, the champion player is living with an autoimmune condition, Sjögren’s syndrome, first diagnosed in 2011.

Speaking to Today, Williams said the fibroids caused “extreme pain” that often left her unable to move.”

“We had a doubles final to play next, and I was just lying on the floor in the locker room, like, ‘It’s gonna pass. It’s gonna pass,’” she recalled. “Thank God Serena got the doctor … and I was able to get up and eat and start playing — bad luck for the opponents.”

Williams says she is opening up because she did not know how difficult it was to navigate reproductive health. As a result, Venus is sharing awareness about the fibroids and their extreme symptoms.

“I’m sharing now because I was outraged that I didn’t know this was possible. I didn’t know what was wrong with me,” she said. “No one should have to go through this.”

Despite her time away from competition, Williams remained in good form, clocking serves over 110 mph and recording nine aces in the win over Stearns. She described the night as “beautiful” and said the support of fans, family, and NBA star Kevin Durant fueled her performance.

